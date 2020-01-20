CONYERS -- Execution for all four quarters has been an issue at times this season for Salem, who entered their biggest Region 4-AAAA game to date Saturday afternoon at home against second-place Eastside.
After losing to the No. 5 ranked Eagles 72-57 in early December, a game they let slip away in the second half, it was apparent from the second quarter on Saturday that the rejuvenated Seminoles had no intentions of letting an early first-quarter lead slip away.
Salem led the game for the final 24 minutes of gameplay and built a double-digit lead early in the second quarter en route to a dominant 57-44 victory.
“We executed today,” first-year Salem head coach Inglis Hunter said. “We executed our offense and executed our defense. They actually listened to what we were telling them and went out and transferred it to the court. It was good to see that and it feels good to get that win today.”
The win, for the moment, slides the Seminoles (11-10, 7-3) into second place in region play while the Eagles (16-5, 7-4) fall into third for the first time since early December.
Salem’s first-half lead was due in large part to the play of juniors Jaylen Bowen and Caleb Love, who combined to score 23 of the Seminoles’ 33 points at the break.
Fresh off a season-high 16 points in a win against Hampton last Friday, Bowen followed that up with 12 first-half points against Eastside. The junior scored 10 of his 12 points on putbacks. Love connected on two three-pointers for the Seminoles, their only two of the first half.
“Monsters,” Hunter said of Bowen and Love. “It was good to see those guys go because Caleb has been in a slump. WIth Jaylen, he can always do that, but he hasn’t been playing to his potential. I’m hoping this is a game where he breaks. That made the difference in us pulling away.”
Eastside was in control early after building a quick 7-2 lead four minutes into the game. Sophomore standout Chauncey Wiggins nailed a corner three-pointer during that stretch while junior Myles Rice scored once and dished off two assists.
By the end of the quarter, however, it was the host Seminoles with a lead after ending the quarter on a quick 6-0 run in the final 34 seconds to grab a 17-12 advantage heading into the second.
After grabbing an offensive rebound and laying home the miss twice in the first quarter, Bowen did it three more times in the second. His putbacks continued to increase Salem’s lead, including his final of the first half that put the Seminoles up 31-16 with under three minutes remaining.
“I’m not scared to jump with anybody,” Bowen said. “The big men aren’t going to box out like they’re supposed to, so I jump with them. It surprised me that they all went in, but not to get them. The putbacks were like, ‘wow,’ but not getting them.”
Bowen’s final putback ended what was a 14-4 run to start the second quarter for the Seminoles. The Eagles were held to just 2 of 11 shooting in the second quarter before a Rice corner three-pointer with 32 seconds remaining trimmed the deficit to 12 points, 33-21.
Wiggins was held to just three points on 1 of 4 shooting while Rice, the Eagles’ leading scorer this season, was held to 10 points.
“That was a focus the last couple of days,” Hunter said of guarding Wiggins and Rice. “Even with the game against Hampton, we were focused on shutting Chauncey down and keeping Myles frustrated.”
Leading Eastside 33-23 at the break, Salem never lost its double-digit lead in the third quarter. In what was a low-scoring quarter for both teams, the Seminoles held a 45-32 lead heading into the fourth.
With both teams struggling to score early in the fourth, it was Salem’s Xavier Eutsey breaking a stalemate with an and-1, extending the Seminoles lead to 48-32 with 5:31 remaining.
Salem’s biggest lead of the night came with 4:10 remaining when Eutsey nailed only the Seminoles’ third three-pointer of the night to extend their lead to 17 points, 51-34.
“The biggest difference tonight versus the first time we played them was our execution,” said Eutsey, who finished his night with 15 points. “That was big, and we followed the game plan. We got the win and we did it together as a team.”
Eastside’s first made shot from the field in the fourth didn’t come until with less than 30 seconds remaining in the game when Wiggins gathered his own miss and layed it home to trim the Salem lead to 55-42.
The Eagles finished out the fourth quarter shooting just 1-for-15 from the field in their eventual 13-point loss to the Seminoles.
“Guys just have to step up,” Eastside head coach Michael Gerald said. “Myles is trying to do what he can do when the ball is in his hands. Now, teams are trying to take the ball out of his hands, so we have to have some other guys answer the bell.”
Myles finished his night with a game-high 20 points. Wiggins was the next closest Eagle with seven points.
Having played one more region game than Salem, the Eagles will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they travel to Luella.
“We just made that grind a little bit tougher,” Gerald said. “They have to come in, work hard on Monday and try not to make it three losses in a row in the region. We played (Luella) a week ago and we’re going to play them again. We have to make the necessary adjustments and guys have to step up. Hopefully we’ll come out of there (Tuesday) with a win.”
While it wasn’t his best night on the offensive end, Salem junior Emanuel Milon was one of the key members on defense for the Seminoles. Milon finished his night with five points, 12 rebounds, seven blocks and two steals.
Three of his blocks came in the fourth quarter.
“My main focus is, if I’m not going to be as effective on offense, then I have to do something to help the team out,” Milon said. “I was fortunate enough to play harder on defense than offense. I was letting everyone else work on offense while I did my job guarding Chauncey and just protecting the paint.”
Bowen matched his season-high with 16 points while Love finished with 14 points. Salem leading scorer Jeremiah Venson chipped in with seven points and dished out two assists.
The Seminoles will be back in action Tuesday night at McDonough before playing host to Druid Hills on Friday.
