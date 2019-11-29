CONYERS -- Go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.
Salem head football coach Jarrett Laws has uttered those words more times than he can count over the years to his players worthy of playing at the next level. Jamel Goulbourne, a senior linebacker at Salem, is no exception.
With several schools showing interest in the 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker, Goulbourne took Laws’ words to heart when making his final decision and chose Southeast Missouri State College as the school he plans to spend the next four years attending.
“SEMO was really celebrating me when they were recruiting me,” Goulbourne said. “They showed me a lot of love and told everything that I needed to do.”
With plans to leave college with a degree, Southeast Missouri’s appreciation for academics is what helped them separate themselves from the competition.
“One of the main things that really sold me on them was when they told me not to come to their program unless I’m trying to earn a degree,” Goulbourne said. “That really made me realize how much they care about you and care about you after football. They’re not a football factory, they’re a football family.”
For Laws, the veteran head coach knew right away that Southeast Missouri would be a good fit for his talented linebacker for a myriad of reasons. Laws put Goulbourne in touch with former SEMO running back Marquis Terry, a player he coached at Charles Drew High School to give him a feel for what he can expect.
“With Jamel, its deeper than football,” Laws said. “He’s a very good person and he’s a person that if football went away tomorrow, he’s still go out and be a successful human being. So where he spends his next four years becomes so much more critical than what conference he’s playing in or who he’s playing for. I don’t think he could have made a better choice.”
Goulbourne received his official offer from the Redhawks on August 1. Two months later, he took an unofficial visit to the program where he slowly began to fall in love with what they had to offer.
“If you walk into the weight room, you could think that you’re in a Big 10 or ACC building,” Goulbourne said. “They are about to start a $52 million renovation on their stadium in the next few years, so I’m really excited to see that.”
It was there that the coaching staff told Goulbourne he was the No. 1 recruit on their wish list for the 2020 class. In the weeks leading up to his official visit last week, Goulbourne led Red Hawks head coach Tom Matukewicz know that he would be committing to the program.
While on campus, Goulbourne got to witness the Redhawks clinch the Ohio Valley Conference Championship adding icing to his proverbial cake.
“It was amazing,” Goulbourne said. “Seeing that was amazing. I would really like to be apart of that. They gave us a tour of the whole campus. They had player specific position meetings with all of the coaches. We got to learn a little bit more about the atmosphere and the team.”
Goulbourne, a fixture on the Seminoles defense for the past two years, got to experience both the highs and lows of what the game of football can bring. After being apart of one of the most successful Salem teams in recent history as a junior, Goulbourne had to endure a 2-8 season as one of only a handful of seniors.
While it wasn’t the season Goulbourne was hoping for from a team aspect, enduring the hardships it brought has helped him grow both as a player and as a person.
“One thing that I learned was that everything isn’t going to be given to you,” Goulbourne said. “This season really taught me how to be a leader and what type of grind it takes to actually accomplish something great. Me being one of the few seniors on the team really showed me what it takes to lead other guys that are younger than you and leave a legacy. It made me become more of a man as I move on to play at the next level.”
When Goulbourne steps foot on campus next fall, he hopes to start his career as a true freshman, rather than redshirt in his first year.
“They want me to play right away as a true freshman,” Goulbourne said. “Inside linebacker or outside. One of the main things they told me about me was that they like that I can play multiple linebacker positions. I’m very versatile.”
Goulbourne thanked coach Laws and Salem for giving him a platform to display his talents for the past four years.
“(Salem) was a nice play for me to go coming out of middle school,” Goulbourne said. “It really helped me grow as a man. Having coach Laws, he was like a second father to me and he helped me grow and taught me a lot of things. It was a great place to be.”
Having never lived outside the state of Georgia, Goulbourne is looking forward to the move and starting a new chapter in his life.
“It’s going to be a new experience for me,” Goulbourne said. “Just the other day it was 14 degrees. I’ve never been in that type of weather, but I’m ready for the challenge and the experience. It’s going to be a new chapter in my life.”
Goulbourne plans to sign his National Letter of Intent on Dec. 18 at Salem.