CONYERS -- When Jamel Goulbourne had the option of singing his National Letter of Intent during the early signing period, it was a no-brainer for the Salem linebacker.
With the ability to wait until February’s National Signing Day, Goulbourne made it known the second after committing to Southeast Missouri State University in late November that he would be signing on Dec. 18, the first day possible to sign an NLI for high school athletes.
“SEMO has been contacting me ever since last January and we’ve had a great connection,” Goulbourne said. “I wanted to go ahead and make it official because there is no other place in my heart that would feel as much like home as SEMO.”
On top of Goulbourne’s love for the program, having the opportunity to get a jumpstart on his collegiate career by signing early he thinks, will pay dividends in the long run.
“It definitely gives me a chance to keep in contact with the coaches and get some prior knowledge prior to me getting on campus on June 1,” Goulbourne said. “I’ll be ahead of the game from all of the other signees that sign in February. I feel like I will have an advantage.”
Goulbourne was joined in the Salem library by his mother and father Wednesday morning. Salem head coach Jarrett Laws and Athletic Director Jarrod Davis spoke briefly to the crowd in attendance before Goulbourne had an opportunity to speak.
It was a moment Goulbourne called an early Christmas present with his signing taking place seven days before Christmas.
“It’s a special day,” Goulbourne said. “I’ve been looking forward to this day ever since I was young. It really means a lot to me. All of the things that people have done for me and me grinding since I was a little kid, I was looking forward to this moment. I couldn’t ask for a better day and a better situation for me.”
Laws, who coached Goulbourne all four years at Salem, had trouble keeping his emotions in check while listening to the kind words his senior offered to him.
“As coaches, we get caught up in the wins and losses and we are all guilty of this,” Laws said. “But at the end of the day, we better be measuring ourselves on how many lives we’ve changed. When a kid can look you in the eyes and tell you, sincerely, that you made him into a man and loves you like a second father, no trophy in the world could measure to what that kid made me feel today.”
Laws called Goulbourne a perfect mold for what he looks for in a high school football player, both on and off the field.
“It really means a lot to hear that from coach Laws,” Goulbourne said. “This man means everything to me. He has a special place in my heart. He has taught me everything that I know about football and has really helped me to become the man that I am today. I really appreciate him for that.”
Goulbourne continues a trend of Salem football players playing at the next level. Last year, Salem sent 12 players to the next level including Keevan Bailey (Colorado State), Tyler Smith (Western Kentucky) and AJ McCorkle (Murray State).
“It’s always nice to keep the legacy going at Salem,” Goulbourne said. “From when I was a freshman until now, I’ve really seen a lot of changes in this school. I feel like I’ve been a part of that change. I’m really looking forward to more guys signing next year.”
Goulbourne said he plans to run track in the spring to stay conditioned prior to leaving for SEMO in June.