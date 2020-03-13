Each week during the spring sports season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Spring Athlete Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at midnight.
This week’s winner is Salem's Lauryn Christophe, a standout girls soccer player for the Seminoles.
Christophe ran away in the race after receiving 552 votes. Heritage soccer's Eulices Soriano was the next closest with 326 votes. Rockdale soccer's Mackenzie Kennelly finished in third with 216 votes while Eastside soccer's Liam McGiboney took fourth after receiving 104 votes.
Christophe found her way onto the candidate list after scoring a career-best seven goals in a win over North Clayton last week. Christophe is the area's leader in goals scored this season with 16.
