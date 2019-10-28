With Kristian Phillips leading the way with a block, Salem running back Willis Sheppard burst threw the gaping hole created by left guard and raced down the right sideline for a career-long rush of 71 yards.
The run put Sheppard over the 100-yard mark for the third week in a row and brought his season total to upwards of 800 yards.
“Every play, I really schemed out the (Eastside) defense,” Sheppard said. “Coach (Jarrett) Laws and I had a talk on the sideline and I told him that a certain play was going to work. He told me that whatever I wanted, he would give it to me.”
We started running it over and over again and figured out Eastside’s weakness. Once we figured that out, we just started gassing them all the way down the field.”
Sheppard, a sophomore at Salem, eventually eclipsed the 800-yard mark on the season in the game against Eastside and followed that up with a 111-yard rushing performance against No. 2 ranked Woodward Academy this past Friday.
Having rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive weeks, Sheppard finds himself on the verge of eclipsing 1,000 yards rushing on the season with two games to play.
After getting handed the keys to the starting running back position at Salem this season, Sheppard found out long before the season began that the young sophomore would have to become the leader of the team.
Graduating nearly every offensive starter from last season, including starting running back Omarious Burnam, who is currently playing for Highland Community College in Kansas, Sheppard was told first hand by Laws that it was his team.
“Coach laws and I sat down in his office a couple of times and talked,” Sheppard said. “He was really just telling me how it was going to be left up to me and how I needed to step up and be a leader at a young age. He still wanted me to be who I am, but I needed to lead the team.”
The Seminoles struggled their way through spring practice and on into the summer months with their new-look team. With more than 80 percent of the roster new, Sheppard said he still managed to have fun leading up to the season.
“It was fun, but at the same time it was difficult,” Sheppard said. “I didn’t have the boys that I had with me last year. I was working in a new environment and I had to show them the way that I was taught last year. The boys that I was with last year knew how to work.”
The Seminoles lost both their spring game and preseason scrimmage by large margins. Heading into the regular season, things didn’t get too much better for Sheppard and the Seminoles.
The Seminoles failed to win a game in their first four tries to start the season and Sheppard was held to 257 yards and one touchdown on 53 carries.
With a home game against McDonough awaiting Sheppard and the Seminoles next, the 5-foot-9 running back knew that enough was enough.
“I really just felt like I could be doing better than what I was doing,” Sheppard said. “I put the trust in the offensive line and just felt like I could do what I do. I felt comfortable about being in the backfield and I felt like holes were going to get opened every time. I saw the offensive line mature that game.”
Sheppard reached the 100-yard rushing mark for only the second time in his young career against McDonough on Sept. 27. On 15 carries, Sheppard rushed for 130 yards and scored one touchdown.
“Coach Laws really saw what we could do after playing in that game,” Sheppard said. “Once he saw the offensive line buckle down and everyone get focused, he felt like we could handle different plays and different things that he could add into our playbook. We got off to a rough start, but once the season started to mature, I felt like my boys were doing better each day.”
The Seminoles lost the game 42-32, but with their chances of winning their first game reaching a fever pitch in the following week against Druid Hills, Sheppard turned his game up a notch further.
In a thrilling 44-42 overtime victory for the Seminoles, Sheppard rushed the ball 32 times for 239 yards and scored four touchdowns. His overtime touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion rush was the difference in a game Sheppard was not going to be stopped.
“I was just excited because I was ready to get a win,” Sheppard said. “I knew I couldn’t let my boys down and I just had to go out there and work with whatever I had. I gave it my all and so did my boys.”
With each carry, Sheppard’s health began to dwindle in the game, but he wasn’t about to let that bring him down.
“The monkey jumped on my back and I had to fight him off,” Sheppard said jokingly. “It all came down to me, so I had to step up and be a leader. I felt like if I gave my all, they were going to give their all, too.”
With a home game against Eastside up next for the Seminoles, things quickly got out of hand for the hosts. The Eagles went on to win big, 45-6, but it was Sheppard who continued his torrid pace. Sheppard scored the lone touchdown for the Seminoles and rushed for 175 yards on 19 carries.
Last Friday against Woodward Academy, Sheppard used a 67-yard rush to help push him over the 100-yard mark. He later scored his eighth rushing touchdown of the season.
After being held to just 257 yards over his first four games of the season, Sheppard has since rushed for 655 yards on 82 carries and has scored seven touchdowns. With two games left on the schedule, Sheppard will need only 88 yards to reach 1,000.
While Shepherd’s main focus isn’t on reaching 1,000 yards, eclipsing that mark would mean a lot to him, he said.
“I’ve been going through so much over the past few months,” Sheppard said. “I just really stick to football. That’s what keeps me focused. I love football with everything that I’ve got in me. Football is what keeps me out of trouble.”
Sitting at 1-7 on the season, the Seminoles’ chances of making it back to the playoffs in 2019 are slim. Regardless if they slide into the postseason in the last three weeks, Sheppard isn’t ready to call this season a failure.
“I would consider it as a stepping stone,” Sheppard said. “Even if we go 1-9 this season, I still want to grind this summer and make sure that everyone is comfortable. I want to work as a team and have everyone giving their best effort.”
Last Friday, Sheppard received his first Division 1 offer from Murray State.