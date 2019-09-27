Each week during the football season, the Citizen will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.RockdaleNewtonCitizen.com will begin by Monday and will end Thursdays at noon.
This week’s winner is Salem's Xavier Eutsey, who caught nine passes for 138 yards in the Seminoles 20-13 loss to Hampton last Friday. Eutsey also hauled in a career-long 88-yard pass in the game.
Eutsey is the first Seminole to win the Fans Choice Football Player of the Week award this season.
In order to do so, Eutsey needed to beat Heritage's Kobe Friend, who turned in a valiant effort in the voting. Eutsey finished with 712 votes while Friend finished with 607. Newton's Quincy Cullins took third with 189 votes while Eastside's Noah Cook finished in fourth with 110.