CONYERS -- Behind a complete-game shutout in the circle from junior pitcher McKenzie Nichols, The Salem softball program rolled past McDonough 15-0 Thursday night.
Nichols also recorded her first home run of the season and smacked a double while driving in four of the Seminoles’ 15 runs.
Both Lindsay Mckie and Kyla Andrews recorded doubles and drove in a pair of runs while Shatazmin Davis drove in a run on a single. Destiny Swift drove in a pair of runs on a single, too.
“Overall, the girls played hard and had a better effort at the plate hitting the ball,” First-year head coach Inglis Hunter said. “We had 16 stolen bases. It was a good region win.”
With the win, the Seminoles improve to 4-3 on the season and are now 1-1 in Region 4-AAAA play. Their next region game will come at North Clayton On Aug. 29.