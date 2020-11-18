Salem has canceled its Friday varsity football game with Tift County because of COVID-19 issues.
The game was scheduled in Tifton.
“The varsity football game scheduled for Friday, November 20th, against Salem has been canceled,” Tift County’s athletic department wrote in a Facebook post. “We were notified today (Tuesday) by their athletic department that they are unable to play the game due to COVID issues at their school.”
Salem played five games this season, which was shortened because the Rockdale school system didn’t allow athletic competitions until October. Because of that decision, Salem and other Rockdale schools weren’t able to play a region schedule and be eligible for the postseason, so the forfeit means the end of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.