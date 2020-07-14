Oxford Emory had a school-record 50 student-athletes attain National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All-American honors by maintaining a 3.6 or higher GPA for the academic year.
The NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards were split into three teams with the following criteria: 4.00 GPA for first team, 3.80 to 3.99 GPA for second team and 3.60 to 3.79 GPA for third team.
The Oxford Emory selections are as follows:
First Team
Jerry Tang, Men's Basketball
Allison Cartee, Women's Soccer
Ellen Harnisch, Women's Soccer
Jonah Katzman, Men's Soccer
Ryan Langhinrichsen-Rohling, Men's Soccer
Alex Levine, Men's Cross Country
Grace Johnson, Women's Cross Country
William Stewart Zelnick, Men's Golf
Bridget Barnsley, Women's Golf
Second Team
Cody Lu, Women's Tennis
Grace Wilson, Women's Tennis
Stevie Ballas, Women's Soccer
Jacqueline Chen, Women's Soccer
Brianna Chun, Women's Soccer
Lauren Huiet, Women's Soccer
Quinn Paulus, Women's Soccer
Jordan Zelikoff, Women's Soccer
Elijah Arkanum, Men's Soccer
Will Ball, Men's Soccer
Adam Byrnes, Men's Soccer
Yongchen Qian, Men's Soccer
Luke Sims, Men's Soccer
Uziel Rios, Men's Cross Country
Regan Halverson, Women's Cross Country
Zeeyong Kwong, Men's Golf
Natalie Mason, Women's Golf
Madalyn Tolbert, Women's Golf
Third Team
Bruno Perlicki, Men's Basketball
Thomas Powell, Men's Basketball
Michael Tang, Men's Basketball
Frances Lee, Women's Tennis
Allison Park, Women's Tennis
Seung Won (Jenna) Shin, Women's Tennis
Ben Archer, Men's Tennis
Yiming (Jeremy) Cai, Men's Tennis
John Funda, Men's Tennis
Kavi Jain, Men's Tennis
Kevin Yan, Men's Tennis
Emma Alonso, Women's Soccer
Alejandra Medina-Reyes, Women's Soccer
Sophia Miranda Manabat Gonzalez, Women's Soccer
Eduardo Barquet, Men's Soccer
Cameron Barrett, Men's Soccer
Kian Behmard, Men's Soccer
Lennox Elrod, Men's Soccer
Saad Shaban, Men's Soccer
Daniel Walters, Men's Soccer
Nathaniel Lechtzin, Men's Cross Country
Katie Dorton, Women's Cross Country & Golf (2)
Danbi Lim, Women's Cross Country
