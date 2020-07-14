johnson.jpg

Grace Johnson

 Oxford Emory Athletics

Oxford Emory had a school-record 50 student-athletes attain National Junior College Athletic Association Academic All-American honors by maintaining a 3.6 or higher GPA for the academic year.

The NJCAA All-Academic Student-Athlete Awards were split into three teams with the following criteria: 4.00 GPA for first team, 3.80 to 3.99 GPA for second team and 3.60 to 3.79 GPA for third team.

The Oxford Emory selections are as follows:

First Team

Jerry Tang, Men's Basketball

Allison Cartee, Women's Soccer

Ellen Harnisch, Women's Soccer

Jonah Katzman, Men's Soccer

Ryan Langhinrichsen-Rohling, Men's Soccer

Alex Levine, Men's Cross Country

Grace Johnson, Women's Cross Country

William Stewart Zelnick, Men's Golf

Bridget Barnsley, Women's Golf

Second Team

Cody Lu, Women's Tennis

Grace Wilson, Women's Tennis

Stevie Ballas, Women's Soccer

Jacqueline Chen, Women's Soccer

Brianna Chun, Women's Soccer

Lauren Huiet, Women's Soccer

Quinn Paulus, Women's Soccer

Jordan Zelikoff, Women's Soccer

Elijah Arkanum, Men's Soccer

Will Ball, Men's Soccer

Adam Byrnes, Men's Soccer

Yongchen Qian, Men's Soccer

Luke Sims, Men's Soccer

Uziel Rios, Men's Cross Country

Regan Halverson, Women's Cross Country

Zeeyong Kwong, Men's Golf

Natalie Mason, Women's Golf

Madalyn Tolbert, Women's Golf

Third Team

Bruno Perlicki, Men's Basketball

Thomas Powell, Men's Basketball

Michael Tang, Men's Basketball

Frances Lee, Women's Tennis

Allison Park, Women's Tennis

Seung Won (Jenna) Shin, Women's Tennis

Ben Archer, Men's Tennis

Yiming (Jeremy) Cai,  Men's Tennis

John Funda, Men's Tennis

Kavi Jain, Men's Tennis

Kevin Yan, Men's Tennis

Emma Alonso, Women's Soccer

Alejandra Medina-Reyes, Women's Soccer

Sophia Miranda Manabat Gonzalez, Women's Soccer

Eduardo Barquet, Men's Soccer

Cameron Barrett, Men's Soccer

Kian Behmard, Men's Soccer

Lennox Elrod, Men's Soccer

Saad Shaban, Men's Soccer

Daniel Walters, Men's Soccer

Nathaniel Lechtzin, Men's Cross Country

Katie Dorton, Women's Cross Country & Golf (2)

Danbi Lim, Women's Cross Country

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.