CONYERS — Look good, feel good, play good.
That was the range of emotions felt by many players on the Salem Seminoles football team earlier this week when three large packages arrived on campus with their name on it.
Thanks to a favor called in by first-year assistant football coach Al Blunt, three boxes containing brand new football cleats, gloves, running shoes, socks, wristbands and hats arrived from the west coast, courtesy of the Seattle Seahawks.
Not knowing what the packages contained prior to their arrival, Salem head coach Jarrett Laws more than happy to accept the kind gesture provided by Blunt’s good friends working for the Seahawks.
“Me being me, beggars can’t be choosers, so I would have taken it if it was a box of napkins,” Laws said. “(Blunt) gave me a call and said that we had three large boxes on the way. We had no idea specifically what it would be, but we were so excited to get it.”
To Laws’ surprise, the contents he found inside was something he never expected to see.
“Once the boxes came in, we just couldn’t believe that it was professional level cleats,” Laws said. “It did everything from making the kids safer to picking up their moral. It really came at the right time because when you’re in the middle of a struggle, every little thing can pick up the moral.”
Salem’s care package from the Seahawks was made possible through Blunt’s connections with the team.
Blunt’s best friend and current Seahawks Vice President of Player Engagement, Maurice Kelly, along with the help of equipment manager Erik Kennedy, quickly shipped the boxes 2,694 miles across the country thanks to a favor called in by Blunt on a recent trip to Seattle.
“Those guys are just amazing,” Blunt said of Kelly and Kennedy. “They’re always very supportive. They were more than willing to help out. We saw a need that some of our kids needed some nice cleats and I got a quick response. A week later, they shipped it here.”
While the cleats will provide many Seminoles with top-of-the-line footwear, having an opportunity to receive such a gracious gift, Blunt hopes, will serve a different purpose, too.
“If we can motivate them a little more after they’ve received some cleats from the Seahawks, maybe they’ll listen a little more and see that things are greater than just their surrounding community,” Blunt said. “They have people rooting for them that aren’t necessarily here in Conyers. We have members of the Seahawks who want them to be successful.”
Looking to take things one step further, Laws has opened their equipment room, still full of donated cleats, to the other schools located in Rockdale County with athletes that might be in need of new footwear, especially of the larger variety.
“Since we were blessed, I’m trying to be a blessing to everyone else,” Laws said. “We’ve got a whole bunch of larger sizes, so I’ve offered to the other schools in the district to come on over if they’ve got some bigfooted kids that need cleats. They can come get a pair, too because since we got it, we might as well share with everybody else.”
When briefed of Laws’ plan to share the wealth, Blunt didn’t hesitate to jump on board.
“If we can pass that on to the other schools, we’re going to do that, as well,” Blunt said. “It’s one community, one fight. That’s how we see it.”