COVINGTON -- The Newton Rams boy’s basketball team hadn’t lost a game in the month of December, winning 11 in a row including an 84-80 overtime victory Dec. 10th against Grayson.
That all ended Tuesday night, as the Shiloh Generals came into Newton’s gym looking to take care of business on the road. After a disappointing loss last Friday to Grayson, which snapped their 15-game winning streak to start the season, the Generals needed only four three-pointers to take down the Rams 80-65 Tuesday night.
It was a night that saw a weakness in the armor of Newton’s team: the lack of a big man’s presence in the paint. Shiloh senior guard Caleb Golden led all scorers with 24 points, 20 of those coming during the first half.
Junior forward James Mitchell picked up where Golden left off, scoring 12 of his 17 points during the second half with many of his buckets coming in the paint, exposing the lack of size the Rams presented down low.
Senior guards Anthony Canada, James Little, and Zawdie Jackson chipped in with 14, 11, and 9 points, respectively.
If you’d been to any of the Newton home games during the month of December, in which they won five in a row to protect home court, you could feel the atmosphere dampered to an extent.
Newton came out sluggish from the opening tip, scoring only one point during the first four minutes of the game.
Facing a 7-1 deficit at that point, Newton senior Caleb Byrd, who scored a team-high 20 points, scored on a tough mid-range jumper over a defender in the paint. He then followed that basket with a catch-and-shoot three-pointer on the next possession, cutting the lead to 7-6 at the three-minute mark and giving the Rams a much-needed boost.
On the next possession, Mitchell snatched an offensive rebound off a midrange miss from Golden and scored an easy put-back.
That would set the narrative for how the rest of the game would go.
“Once we played really aggressive that’s when we knew we had the rebounding game,” Mitchell said. “Our momentum built up and we were able to come out with the win.”
Shiloh led Newton 21-15 at the end of one and held a slim 38-37 halftime lead. In the second half, the Rams were out-scored 42-28 with most of the damage for Shiloh coming in their 31-point fourth quarter.
It was a win that improved Shiloh’s record to 16-1 as well as 3-1 in Region 8-AAAAAAA play. It also took away some of the sting from the Grayson loss on Jan. 3rd.
“We really just wanted to focus on getting back to doing a lot of the little things that we didn’t do in the Grayson game,” said Shiloh head coach Kim Rivers. “I think we did well tonight.”
With the loss, Newton was handed their first region loss of the season. Grayson, Shiloh and Newton are all sitting at 3-1 in region play with six games to play.
In addition to Byrd leading the team with 20 points, senior Max Calloway and sophomore TJ Clark finished with 17 points apiece, both knocking down four three-pointers on the night.
Newton was without Jordon Marshall and freshman standout Qua Brown was held to two points. The Rams’ next opponent will be Archer at home Friday before traveling to Grayson Jan. 14th for their rematch against the Rams.
