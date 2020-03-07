SNELLVILLE -- Down three starters, the Rockdale girls soccer team still found a way to win on the road Friday night, earning a hard-fought 1-0 victory at South Gwinnett.
Playing without standout senior midfielder Carly Kimpling for the first time this season, the Bulldogs went into halftime scoreless with the Comets.
Senior Toree Thomas eventually scored the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs with just under 20 minutes remaining in the second half.
The win gives the Bulldogs (4-2-2, 3-1 Region 8-AAAAAAA) their third region victory of the season and second in row after defeating Archer 1-0 at home earlier this week.
South Gwinnett (boys) 4, Rockdale County 1
SNELLVILLE -- First-half struggles reared its ugly head again Friday night with the Rockdale boys soccer team conceding three goals in the first eight minutes, leading to an eventual 4-1 loss to fourth-ranked South Gwinnett.
Senior standout Jason Redmond scored the lone goal for the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-4 Region 8-AAAAAAA) and played the final 72 minutes of regulation to a 1-1 tie against the undefeated Comets (9-0, 4-0).
The Bulldogs have been out-scored 11-2 in first halves in their last three region losses to Grayson, Archer and South Gwinnett. However, In second halves this season, the Bulldogs have played much stronger, only being out-scored 2-1.
Rockdale will play host to Shiloh next Tuesday night looking to notch their first region victory of the season.
