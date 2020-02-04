MCDONOUGH — A Jeremiah Venson floater with 4:15 remaining gave Salem its first lead of the night against Druid Hills in the first round of the Region 4-AAAA Tournament Monday night, but it was all for not in an eventual 45-44 loss for the Seminoles.
With a spot in the Class AAAA state playoffs on the line, the Seminoles were in need of a late three-pointer down 45-42 with under 10 seconds remaining. After a Salem timeout, the ball was given to Venson, who had an open look, but missed.
Jaylen Bowen grabbed the offensive rebound and laid it home to trim the lead to one with four seconds remaining, but the Red Devils were able to run the clock out and celebrate with a first-round win over the Seminoles.
First-year Salem head coach Inglis Hunter was disappointed in the outcome and was able to pinpoint their biggest faults Monday night.
“The whole season has been like that,” Hunter said. “When we turn the ball over, miss free throws and don’t execute, we lose. We had 20-plus turnovers and you can’t beat anybody like that. Then trying to beat a team a third time, it’s hard.”
The Seminoles entered the fourth quarter trailing Druid Hills 35-34 after ending the quarter on a 10-3 run. Venson’s floater with 4:15 remaining gave the Seminoles a brief 40-39 lead until the Red Devils tied the game up at 40-all on a free throw.
Two possessions later, Venson re-gained the lead for the Seminoles on a layup from a pass from Bowen, but they were immediately answered back by Druid Hills on the other end with an and-1.
Trailing Druid Hills 44-42 with 24 seconds remaining, the Seminoles attempted to inbounds the ball under their goal. Venson attempted to throw a pass to Tahron Taylor, but the ball sailed out-of-bounds.
Druid Hills added to its lead with a free throw with 21 seconds remaining and led the Seminoles 45-42. After calling a timeout with 8.9 seconds remaining, Venson attempted his potential game-tying three-pointer, but the shot failed to fall.
Hunter was proud of his team’s effort in the second half after watching his team battle back without one of their top players, Xavier Eutsey, who was suspended for the game.
“I was happy to see that, but the mental aspect never kicked in,” Hunter said. “We just didn’t finish it. We were trying to motivate the seniors to understand that it was do-or-die. It never came to fruition. This is the result that you get.”
Taylor led the Seminoles in scoring with 16 points and did his best to bring Salem back in the second half. The senior knocked down five three-pointers on the night with three coming in the third quarter alone.
Venson joined Taylor in double figures with 11 points while junior Emanuel Milon chipped in with eight points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.