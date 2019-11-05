NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced Tuesday that the University of South Alabama soccer program had nine players named to its all-conference teams and swept the individual awards, including a coach-of-the-year honor for Richard Moodie.
Senior Briana Morris is the player of the year and offensive player of the year, senior Justice Stanford is the defensive player of the year, graduate Athanasia Moraitou is the newcomer of the year and freshman Gracie Wilson is the freshman of the year.
The program last swept the league's honors in 2014 when Graham Winkworth, Chardé Hannah and Nini Rabsatt-Smith took all the individual awards, and it marks just the second time in Sun Belt history a school has done so.
Five Jags – Morris, Moraitou, Wilson, Stanford and sophomore Tilly Wilkes – were placed on the first team, tying a school mark set in 2014 and 2015, and the nine overall are a new USA record. Graduate Tabea Griss, sophomores Moa Öhman and Brenna McPartlan, and freshman Leandra Flury were voted to the second team.
Since 2013, South Alabama has totaled three players of the year, offensive players of the year and coaches of the year, five defensive players of the year, six freshmen of the year and one newcomer of the year.
Moodie guided the Jaguars to a 13-3-2 overall record and an 8-1-1 mark in the league. South Alabama won its fifth Sun Belt crown in the last six seasons – two under Moodie – and put together a perfect home record (7-0) for the fourth time in school history, and first since 1998.
Morris leads the Sun Belt in goals (14) and points (30) overall, and in goals (6) and points (13) in conference games. She has scored two goals in a game four times, third-most by a USA player since 2008. The Hoover, Ala., native put together two streaks of four games with at least one goal – the first four games and the last four games of the season – and tallied four game-winning goals to pace the league.
She recorded two game-winning goals during the conference season, with one coming in double overtime at Coastal Carolina, and the second vs. Appalachian State in the regular-season finale to clinch the Sun Belt title.
Stanford leads the conference with eight shutouts and has shared in two more. A native of The Colony, Texas, she ranks second in the league in goals against average (0.61) and third in save percentage (.817), and allowed just four goals in 10 Sun Belt appearances for a 0.39 GAA.
Already the school's record holder in shutouts, she has moved up to third in league history with 32. She also put together a shutout streak of 446:24 in September.
Moraitou is tied for fourth in the league in assists with six and has two in conference outings, despite missing a pair of games while on international duty with the Hellenic National Team. The Waiblingen, Germany product had four assists in a three-game stretch in August and September, which included a goal and assist vs. Stetson. Her two assists in league play came against ULM and Georgia State.
Wilson has 15 points this season, the most by a USA freshman since Jemma Purfield in 2015. The Conyers, Ga., native is seventh in the conference in points and tied for second with seven assists. In just Sun Belt games, she is third in points (11), tied for third in goals (4) and assists (3). Two of her assists, at Texas State and vs. Georgia State, were on game-winning goals.
Wilkes, a native of Preston, England, started all 18 games at defender and recorded three of her four assists this season in Sun Belt contests to rank in a tie for third. She was part of a defense that held 12 opponents to single-digit shots, and ranked first in shutouts (10) and second in goals against average (0.58).
Two of Wilkes' teammates – a pair of center backs – earned second-team distinction. Griss and Flury led a Jaguar defense that tied the school record for most regular-season shutouts and set the record for fewest regular-season goals allowed.
All three of Griss' assists came on game-winning goals, including two in 1-0 wins vs. Arkansas State and Appalachian State. The Gaienhofen, Germany native moved to center back in the third game and started every game thereafter.
Flury, a native of Zurich, Switzerland, started all 18 games, scored her first career goal at Southeastern Louisiana and assisted the game-winning goal vs. Little Rock.
McPartlan follows up her 2018 Freshman of the Year honor with a second-team nod, after a season where she totaled eight points and started all 18 games. The Lancashire, England product anchored the Jaguars' midfield trio and scored a season-high three points vs. Jackson State. She also converted from the penalty spot to clinch South Alabama's 2-1 win at Ole Miss.
Öhman is second on the team with five goals to rank in a tie for 10th in the conference. Three of those goals came against Sun Belt opponents, including two game winners. The Kalix, Sweden native scored the clinching goal in double overtime vs. Arkansas State and added another game winner against Little Rock.
