South Alabama freshman Gracie Wilson scored her fourth career goal in a 3-0 win over Little Rock Sunday.
Leading 1-0, Wilson received a pass from sophomore Morgan Cross before doubling the Jaguars’ lead just before halftime.
Wilson, a Heritage graduate, is now tied for third on the team in goals and remains in first in assists with seven. Wilson has done this while playing only the sixth most minutes on the team. Of the Jaguars’ 17 games played this season, Wilson has started in nine.
On the season, Wilson and the Jaguars are 12-3-2.