Rockdale County Bulldogs (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Jamie Baldwin
Record: 4-2, 0-1 region
Last week: Had a bye
South Gwinnett Comets (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Steve Davenport
Record: 3-3, 0-1 region
Last week: Had a bye
Outlook
Both Rockdale County and South Gwinnett will enter their Week 9 matchup well rested after taking last week off. In what will be the second Region 8-AAAAAAA contest of the season for both teams, each will enter Friday night 0-1 in region play.
After starting off the season 4-0, the Bulldogs have since stumbled a bit, losing two in a row to Dacula and Shiloh. The Bulldogs struggled to score points in their 42-7 loss at home to the Generals two weeks ago, as did the Comets, who were shut out at home 19-0 against Newton.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series against the Comets 12-11 but have lost eight in a row dating back to 1989. The Bulldogs last defeated the Comets in 1988, 13-0.
Junior running back Connor Mack will enter the meeting as the Bulldogs’ leading rusher while junior Nijay Willis will enter as the Bulldogs’ leading tackler on defense. Willis also leads the Bulldogs in sacks.
Last meeting: South Gwinnett won 40-21
Location: Rockdale County High School