CONYERS -- With just seconds remaining on the clock and Rockdale County holding a 14-12 lead, South Gwinnett quarterback Trey Truitt launched deep to Armand Anderson.
Looking for a miracle, the Comets got one. Anderson hauled in the pass and scored the go-ahead 65-yard touchdown with three seconds remaining to stun the Bulldogs 19-14 on senior night.
The win evens the series 13-13 all-time between the Bulldogs and Comets.
"(Rockdale County) outplayed us for minus three seconds of the football game,” South Gwinnett head coach Steve Davenport said. “Their fate deserves to be better, but it is what it is and we'll take the win."
For Rockdale County head coach Jamie Baldwin, the verteran head coach said that losing on a hail mary is sometimes the ugly part of the game.
"I told my guys that the opportunity comes like a bowling ball that is greasy,” Rockdale County head coach Jamie Baldwin said. "The win slipped out of the palm of our hands and that is part of the game."
The Bulldogs (3-4) won the coin toss and wasted no time mounting a 12-play drive. Facing a second-and-11 at South Gwinnett's 22-yard line, Bulldogs quarterback Chandler Peters connected with Darren Stephens for a score.
The point after by Cole Nangle put the Bulldogs on the board first 7-0 with 8:04 remaining in the first quarter.
The Comets (5-2) answers back with a six-play drive that ended with Dorian Powell lining up in a Wildcat formation before plowing his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run. The Comets failed to convert the point after and trailed the Bulldogs 7-6 with 2:21 remaining in the first quarter.
Peters and the Bulldogs’ offense came back at the Comets and quickly answered with a touchdown. Peters found Stpehens again, this time on a 76-yard catch-and-run. Nangle drilled the point after to give the Bulldogs a commanding 14-6 lead.
To begin the third quarter, South Gwinnett put together a 10-play drive that ended with another Wildcat formation touchdown. Powell scored from five yards out and after another failed point after, trailed the Bulldogs 14-12 with 7:29 remaining in the third quarter.
In position to win the game, Truitt connected with Anderson for the go-ahead 65-yard touchdown to clinch the victory for the Comets.
"My guys, my coaches and I am hurting, but I'm proud of the effort from the beginning to the end," Baldwin said. "But we have to bounce back from this. We have three more games left in the season and we will be ready for the next game."