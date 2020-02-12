First-round matchups for Rockdale and Newton County teams in the state high school basketball playoffs:
Thursday, Feb. 13
6 p.m. -- Newton at Collins Hill girls (Class AAAAAAA)
7:30 p.m. -- Newton at Collins Hill boys (Class AAAAAAA)
Friday, Feb. 14
6:30 p.m. -- Coffee at Heritage girls (Class AAAAAA)
6:30 p.m. -- Heritage at Lee County boys (Class AAAAAA)
Saturday, Feb. 15
6 p.m. -- Mill Creek at Rockdale County girls (Class AAAAAAA)
