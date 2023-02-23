Cloudy with occasional showers. Record high temperatures expected. High 77F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Newton Rams logo
COVINGTON — Newton opened the Class AAAAAAA boys basketball playoffs with a 68-59 win over Harrison on Wednesday.
The fifth-ranked Rams will host No. 10-ranked Pebblebrook in the second round later this week. Pebblebrook defeated Region 1-AAAAAAA champion Lowndes 50-48 in the first round.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Eastside 60, Calhoun 54
CALHOUN — Eastside defeated Calhoun 60-54 Wednesday in the AAAAA first round.
The Eagles have a tough test later this week in the second round at No. 1-ranked Kell, the 6-AAAAA champion.
St. Pius 56, Rockdale 50
ATLANTA — Rockdale County gave 4-AAAAAA champion St. Pius a battle Wednesday before falling 56-50 in the AAAAAA first round.
Hiram 68, Heritage 45
HIRAM — Heritage fell 68-45 to Hiram in Wednesday’s AAAAA first round.
Long County 82, Salem 71
LUDOWICI — Salem was eliminated from the AAA bracket with an 82-71 loss at Long County on Wednesday.
