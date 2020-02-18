MACON -- With four local schools represented in the 2020 traditional wrestling state championships over the weekend, nine total wrestlers left with state placements with six coming from Conyers.
Rockdale County High School led the way with four state placers, including Kaleb Walley’s state title at 195 pounds.
Senior heavyweight Ed Pollard finished in third after finishing his tournament 4-1. Senior Jalon Bailey was one win away from wrestling for a state title at 170 pounds before eventually taking fourth. Bailey lost in the semifinals to the eventual state champ, Brookwood’s Chase Hornsby.
Senior Jovanni Butler’s run to a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds was well-earned for the senior after losing in the first round of the tournament. Butler needed to win his next three matches in order to reach the podium and did just that. Butler’s only two losses of the tournament came against Brookwood’s Camron Starks.
With 45 Class AAAAAAA teams represented in the tournament, the Bulldogs finished fifth as a team with 87 points.
Heritage sophomore Daylen Lackey finished in fourth aat 120 pounds for the Patriots while junior Will Parker took fifth at 170 pounds. Lackey fell in the semifinals to the eventual state champion before losing his third-place match to Sequoyah’s Carson Throne.
Parker fell in the quarterfinals before winning back-to-back matches to earn a placement. Wrestling for fifth, Parker defeated Valdosta’s Josh McCutchen 7-3, who had previously defeated Parker in the tournament’s quarterfinals 7-6.
Eastside ended the tournament with two state placers. Wilson took second at 120 pounds while junior heavyweight Seth Martin took fifth. Martin lost to the eventual state champion in the tournament’s semifinals before winning his fifth-place match.
Newton’s India Page rounded out the state placers with a third-place finish at 152 pounds. Page lost in the semifinals to the eventual state champion before rebounding with back-to-back wins.
Page pinned Gilmer’s Karina Montoya-Gonzalez in her third-place match to reach the podium for the second straight year.
