LILBURN -- After putting up a great effort against No. 2 ranked Forest Park of Class 6A on Monday, the Newton girls basketball team knocked off ranked Harrison at the Parkview High School Thanksgiving Tip Off 61-53 on Tuesday.
The Rams (4-1) trailed the Hoyas 17-9 after one quarter of play. Alise Akridge’s three-pointer was the most any one Ram scored in the quarter while Harrison senior Amara Newsom led the way with six points.
A back-and-forth second quarter resulted in a 10-point halftime deficit for the Rams. Ashanti Wright scored five of the Rams’ 14 second-quarter points, but trailed the Hoyas 33-23 at the break.
The second half was a much different story for the Rams, who cut the deficit to two points heading into the fourth quarter, 43-41. Tijunna Freeman paced the Rams in the third quarter with seven points while Breyonna Rhodes scored four.
In the fourth, the Rams attempted 15 free throws and knocked down 10 of them to help pull away late. Freeman scored four more points in the fourth while Ashleigh Norris scored 10 of her 15 points in the final period.
The Rams held the Hoyas to just 20 points in the second half to secure the eight-point victory.
Freeman matched Norris with 15 points on the day while point guard Maka’ya cushion scored eight.