CONYERS — When the Heritage Patriots and South Gwinnett Comets did battle last season, it came down to the wire with the Comets walking away with an overtime victory.
This time, the Comets didn’t waste any time jumping out on the Patriots behind a strong second quarter and won in convincing fashion 43-13 on the road.
Both teams got off to slow starts on offense to start the game. After getting banged up last week, Heritage quarterback Derrick Thomas came out as the starter for Heritage, but couldn’t manage to get anything going.
“You have to them credit, those guys are well coached,” Heritage head coach Corey Johnson said. “That front four that (South) brought, they were able to pressure us which caused us problems. Whenever you can play and re-establish the line of scrimmage like they did all night, it gives your offense a hard time to get started.”
In their first two possessions, Heritage had a total of minus three yards of offense. Thomas was under continuous pressure getting sacked multiple times while also overthrowing passes.
South moved the ball with ease at times in the first quarter, but bobbled snaps and not converting on third downs led to struggles of their own.
The Patriots were able to score late in the first by the help of a pass interference call on the Comets which set them up at the South 21-yard line.
Two plays later, Thomas launched a 21-yard throw to Adrian Maddox for the first points of the game. From there, however, it was downhill for Heritage and all South.
The Comets made sure to capitalize off all of the Patriot’s mistakes, which started off with a fumbled punt return recovery by the Comets to set them up at the opposing 32-yard line. It took six plays until running back Deion Downer punched the ball in for a 2-yard score.
The Patriots next offensive possession didn’t go well after being called for a delay of game and muffing the punt to set the Comets up in good field position. All it took was a 33-yard catch from Corey Johnston to put the Comets up 13-7, a lead they never surrendered.
The self-inflicted wounds continued to pile up on the Patriots in the second quarter and the Comets continued to eat off of every chance. A sideline interference penalty on Heritage set up South Gwinnett on the 39-yard line. Two plays later, South quarterback Trey Truitt decided to put matters into his own hands and scramble down the sideline for a 44-yard score.
“The defense played outstanding,” South Gwinnett head coach Steven Davenport said. "They held them to seven points and we have some athletic kids that can hit you at any point. That was the goal. To make sure to hold them down especially when they scored first.”
A change at quarterback couldn’t help the Patriots, with freshman Ormoni Marshall being inserted into the game.
In one series, the offense had negative 12 yards and a bad snap on the punt, which once again had the Comets on the prowl to score. Truitt found his favorite target of the night in Johnston again for a 24-yard touchdown and his second of the night, as the Comets went on to score 27 unanswered points in the second quarter.
“Trey keeps us going,” Davenport said. “He’s a big time playmaker for us. Corey Johnston had two great touchdown passes, so it’s getting better.”
The third quarter was a brain freeze for both teams, as neither could gain traction with the amount of penalties accumulated. Lack of discipline was on display with holding calls, pass interference calls, and also an unnecessary roughness call.
“When you start looking at a lot of the things that were called, it was not so much from our defensive standpoint, it was sideline warnings which we just have to police a lot better,” Johnson said.
South Gwinnett was the team to eventually dig out of the hole early in the fourth with a big run from Downer. He juked, stumbled, and powered his way down the field for an 84-yard score.
"That was unbelievable, I thought he was tackled about five times,” coach Davenport said. "That’s a tremendous run for a beautiful kid. He’s got some family issues, his mom is in the hospital, and any success he can have I’m sure it brightens his day. I think he saw the kids rallying behind him as he ran that thing down the sideline.”
Despite how the game was going, the Patriots defense showed fight down to the last second and scored a touchdown off a strip fumble, that was scored by standout defensive end Courtney McBride, but the hosts were never able to recover from such a large deficit.
The Comets decided not to take their foot off the gas either, finishing the game with a safety and a 16-yard score from Tahmel Davis to cap off a big win for Coach Davenport and the Comets.
SOUTH GWINNETT 43, HERITAGE 13
South 0 27 0 16 - 43
Heritage 7 0 0 6 - 13
FIRST QUARTER
Heritage: Adrian Maddox 21 catch from Derrick Thomas (Hunter Kersh kick), 1:20
SECOND QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Deion Downer 2 run (Parwez Tanha kick failed), 9:08
South Gwinnett: Corey Johnston 33 catch from Trey Truitt (Tanha kick), 5:09
South Gwinnett: Truitt 44 run (Tanha kick), 2:15
South Gwinnett: Corey Johnston 24 catch from Truitt (Tanha kick), 1:05
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
South Gwinnett: Downer 84 run (Tanha kick), 9:21
Heritage: Courtney McBride 30 fumble return (Kersh kick failed), 6:42