CARNESVILLE -- For the second game in a row, Rockdale County standout guard Shaquice May found herself foul trouble and was forced to exit for long periods of time, something that proved costly in the Bulldogs’ nine-point loss to West Forsyth Monday afternoon.
On Tuesday, however, the Bulldogs relied on a tenacious defensive attack and streaky offense to down Wade Hampton (S.C.) 45-31 in the J.B. Bearden Thanksgiving Tournament at Franklin High School.
The win gave the Bulldogs (6-2) their second win of the tournament and capped off a stretch of four games in five days. Second-year head coach Sean Turley said after the game that his team is ready for a much-needed break.
“It’s been a long five days,” said Turley, who traveled with his team for the more than 3-hour roundtrip to Franklin High School on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday. “It’s a lot for them. I love their perseverance. You can tell that they’re a little tired and fatigued. This will be a good break for them coming up to rest and recover.”
The Bulldogs held a 12-6 lead over the Generals at the end of the first, but May ended the quarter on the bench after picking up two quick fouls and exiting around the 4-minute mark.
May re-entered the contest with 4:35 remaining in the second quarter with the game tied at 14-all. The junior immediately scored her fifth point of the game on a fast break layup to give the Bulldogs’ a 2-point advantage.
After another score from the Bulldogs the Generals answered back with a late putback layup to send the game into halftime with Rockdale clinging to an 18-16 lead.
The third quarter was a much different story for the Bulldogs. May opened up the quarter much like she did to start the game - with a three-pointer assisted by Alana Moore.
May picked up her third foul on the ensuing inbounds, sending her to the bench just 47 seconds into the quarter. This time, however, May’s exit didn’t phase the Bulldogs, who quickly extended its lead to 23-16 on a Madison Presha steal and layup.
Presha’s second layup of the quarter with 4:33 remaining gave the Bulldogs its first double-digit lead of the game, 27-16. Still without allowing a point on defense, the Bulldogs continued to score on offense and led 30-16 on a Stephan Sellers turn-around jumper.
Heading into the fourth, the Bulldogs led the Generals 32-20 after holding their opponents to just four points - both in the final 36 seconds of the quarter. The Bulldogs also forced 12 turnovers in the quarter.
“Our defensive intensity picked up,” Turley said of his team’s performance in the third quarter. “The communication got a lot better as far as us staying connected on where we were supposed to be guarding the ball. I thought that they stepped up and learned that in situations like this, you have to put teams away and not allow any opportunities to get back. So I liked the closed the door a little bit and continued to push forward.”
With May back in the game, the junior scored two minutes into the fourth to extend the Bulldog lead to 19, 39-20. Despite only playing 8:48 out of the possible 24 minutes in the first three quarters, May went on to lead all scorers with 15 points.
The Bulldogs out-scored the Generals 13-11 in the fourth quarter to win the game by 14 points, their fifth double-digit win of the season.
“I love the way that they fought through,” Turley said. “I think later on down the line they will realize that situations like this will provide a lot of mental toughness for what we’re trying to do on a larger scale.”
Moore finished her day with six points, four assists and two steals while Sellers chipped in with six points and three blocks. Destiny Carnegie also scored six in the win while freshman Lia Edwards scored five.