...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of north and all of central Georgia.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Newton's Kyle Veasley (21), Marcus Calwise (3), Phillip Benton (99) and Brandon Smith (27) before a game against Parkview on October 21, 2022.
Three area high school football teams have made this week’s state playoffs, including surging Newton.
The Rams, joined by Eastside and Salem as postseason participants, shook off a midseason four-game losing streak and closed the regular season with three straight victories in tough Region 4-AAAAAAA. The run began with a 20-18 upset of Parkview, then continued the past two weeks with a 24-14 victory over South Gwinnett and 19-11 win over Archer.
Justin Benton and the Newton defense has played well down the stretch, while the offense has picked up steam behind 1,000-yard rusher Zion Johnson.
Newton opens the state playoffs on the road Saturday at Marietta, the No. 2 seed in 3-AAAAAAA. The Blue Devils are 3-7 after a 1-6 start with a difficult non-region schedule that features games with Grayson, Rsowell, North Cobb, Walton and Buford, but they won three of four in region play, losing only to region champion North Paulding.
Eastside (6-4) split its six region games — two of the losses were to state-ranked Loganville and Jefferson — to secure a state playoff berth in Class AAAAA. It opens state Saturday with a trip to 7-AAAAA champion Calhoun (7-3), which has won five of its last six games and has a 50-48, triple overtime win over then-No. 1-ranked Cartersville on its resumé.
Eastside’s ground game has paved the path to the postseason. The attack averages 257 yards, most of that from Kenai Grier, who has rushed for 1,257 yards and 16 touchdowns. Teammate Dontorrie Henderson has rushed for 450 yards and three TDs. Grief also is the team’s top receiver with 18 catches for 197 yards.
The Eagles’ defensive playmakers include D’Von Duplessis (90 tackles, 18 for losses, nine sacks), Elijah Davis (65 tackles), Jean-Claude Joseph III (61 tackles, six for losses), Jacorey Jackson (58 tackles, eight for losses), Jayden Barr (58 tackles) and Bailey Benson (54 tackles, 13 for losses, five sacks).
Salem (2-8) also is state playoff-bound as the No. 4 seed in 4-AAA. Despite an 0-7 start, the Seminoles won two of their final three games, defeating Cross Creek 24-12 and Richmond Academy 14-3, to reach the postseason. Their first game Saturday is a tough one at 3-AAA champion and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day (9-0), which hasn’t faced a close game since a 34-28 win over Savannah Christian on Sept. 23.