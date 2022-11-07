Three area high school football teams have made this week’s state playoffs, including surging Newton.

The Rams, joined by Eastside and Salem as postseason participants, shook off a midseason four-game losing streak and closed the regular season with three straight victories in tough Region 4-AAAAAAA. The run began with a 20-18 upset of Parkview, then continued the past two weeks with a 24-14 victory over South Gwinnett and 19-11 win over Archer.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Videos