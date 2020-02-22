COVINGTON -- The Eastside Lady Eagles continued their impressive offensive display in a 10-0 time-shortened win over the Southeast Whitfield Lady Raiders Friday night at Homer Sharp Stadium.
The Eagles were led by sophomore Lizzie Teasley’s career-best four goals - two in each half - while standout forward Aralyn Everett notched a hat trick. Mya Cummings and Lauren Davis each scored once in the victory.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 3-1 on the season.
"Lizzie really asserted herself on the offensive end,” Eastside head coach Joel Singleton said. “She was aggressive and made some things happen for us. We did something different and played (Lizzie) up top tonight. We haven’t done that this year. We’re just trying to get some action.”
Elizabeth Ozburn sent a thru-ball to Everett, who carried the ball before sending it into the back of the Raiders net at the 36:14 mark to open the scoresheet. Everett scored again roughly five minutes later, this time off a long ball sent down the far right sideline by Bailey Love to make it 2-0 Eagles.
Lizzie Teasley scored with 24:09 to play in the first half off an assist from Mya Cummings before adding another goal on a long breakaway after receiving a short pass from Everett at the 22:47 mark.
Leading the Raiders 4-0 at that point, Karissa Aldridge sent a long pass to Everett, who forwarded the ball to Cummings who netted the final goal of the half on a breakaway with 22:15 still to play before halftime.
Outstanding goalkeeper and Lady Raiders captain Tammy Nguyen made numerous athletic and incredible saves that kept the Raiders in the match. Three of those great saves came in the last three minutes of the first half.
Nguyen's terrific personal effort continued in a second half that remained scoreless until Everett sent a beautiful ball across the Southeast Whitfield goalmouth to Cummings from the deep right that was knocked into the goal by a Lady Raider defender for an own goal with 28:30 left to play in the match.
Two minutes later Everett completed her hat trick and extended the Eastside advantage to 7-0 off a ball from Kyli Greer.
Teasley scored off a corner kick from Love with 23:05 on the game clock to stretch the lead to 8-0. Teasley went on to score her fourth goal of the night at the less than two minutes later off an assist from Cummings to make it 9-0.
With 16:17 left to play, freshman Davis scored her first varsity goal off an assist from Katie Oakley to end the match 10-0.
Throughout the match, Lady Eagles Anna Shelton, Jordyn Jones, Gates, Oakley, Aldridge and the rest of the Eastside defensive unit kept the Lady Raiders in check.
Eastside faced more of a scoring threat from Southeast Whitfield than they did in their previous match against Stephenson, but made the defensive plays needed for the shutout.
The Lady Eagles travel to Woodward Academy next Thursday to play their first region 4-AAAA match of the season.
Still very early into the season, Singleton said the future for his Eastside squad in 2020 has yet to be completely figured out yet.
“I don’t know what our ceiling is yet,” Singleton said. “I think we’re just good, we just haven’t played enough. That first week, we had Heritage and North Oconee which are both great teams and was great for us. Then we didn’t play for 12 days. This week wasn’t the competition that I thought it might be, but you never know that when you schedule.”
