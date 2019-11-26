CONYERS -- Back together as a team for the first time in months after winning the school’s first-ever baseball state championship last May, the Heritage Patriots stood in front of friends and family Sunday evening and received a special piece of jewelry.
One by one, Heritage head baseball coach Shane Ramsey called the name of each Patriot before handing them their state championship ring. With the plan to open the ring box at the same time, the room filled with quiet, subtle gasps as each player locked eyes on their newest piece of hardware.
The Patriots’ ring ceremony also featured a few words from guest speaker Danny Blue, a longtime head baseball coach at Heritage that helped start the program in the mid 1970s. Ramsey also shared a few words to the crowd on hand about the Patriots’ season and the memories he will keep for a lifetime.
The Beasley Drug Company of Olde Town Conyers rewarded a $1,000 scholarship to one lucky player on the team during the ceremony. Nolan Woodward, the Patriots’ winning pitcher in Game 3 against Pope in the state championship, was awarded the check to go towards his college tuition at Reinhardt University.