THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Eastside vs Alcovy
Discovery at Rockdale
Heritage at ELCA
BYE
Newton
Salem
BY THE NUMBERS
The amount of touchdowns allowed by the Newton defense through two games this season. The Rams pitched a shutout against Alcovy in Week 1 and allowed only one TD to Eastside last week.
The amount of 100-yard rushing games Rockdale County running back Connor Mack has to begin the season. Mack rushed for 101 yards in Week 1 and 138 yards in Week 2. He has scored one touchdown this season.
3
The amount of wins the Rockdale County Bulldogs have won in a row. The last time the Bulldogs won three games in a row was in 2014, when they started 3-0. The Bulldogs’ streak dates back to last season when they defeated Newton to end the season.
The amount of years Eastside has defeated Alcovy in a row. The streak began in 2014 for the Eagles with a 36-6 victory over the Tigers. The Tigers last defeated the Eagles in 2013, 20-10.
56
The amount of points allowed by the Heritage defense last season to Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy. The Patriots’ 56-0 loss to the Chargers marked their biggest loss in program history.