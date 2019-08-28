THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Eastside vs Newton
Alcovy at Rockdale
Salem at Coffee
YACS at Covenant Academy
BY THE NUMBERS
1
The amount of touchdowns the Alcovy offense has scored in their last seven games dating back to last season. The Tigers were shut out by Newton in Week 1, 45-0, extending their streak of games without a touchdown to four. The Tigers will travel to Rockdale County on Friday looking to end that streak.
2
The amount of consecutive wins Newton is hoping to achieve on Friday with a victory over cross-town rival Eastside. The Rams failed to win back-to-back games in 2018, but are in a prime position to do so this season after defeating Alcovy in Week 1.
3
The amount of wins Rockdale County needs to reach 300 in their program’s history. The Bulldogs currently hold a 297-393 record all-time with 15 ties. The Bulldogs inched closer to the milestone last Friday with a 23-12 victory over Eagle’s Landing.
14
The amount of years it has been since Eastside has started a season 0-2. The Eagles lost to Ola in Week 1, 58-21 and are now in danger of an 0-2 start with a Week 2 matchup against in-county rival Newton. The Eagles defeated Newton last season, 27-20.
18
The most offensive touchdowns Heritage has scored in a game in its last seven tries dating back to last season. The Patriots’ three touchdowns against Salem was their most scored since Week 5 of last season against Arabia Mountain.