THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Salem at Alcovy
Heritage at Rockdale
Newton at Arabia Mountain
BYE
Eastside
BY THE NUMBERS
The amount of teams on a BYE this week. After starting off the season 0-2, Eastside came from behind to defeat Alcovy last Friday for their first win of 2019. The Eagles will take a week off before entering Region 4-AAAA play with a home game against North Clayton next Friday.
The amount of wins in a row Rockdale County has dating back to last season. The Bulldogs defeated Discovery last Friday for their first 3-0 start to a season in five years. A victory this Friday over Heritage would give the Bulldogs their first 4-0 start to a season since 1987.
The amount of losses Newton football had in games outside of Sharp Stadium last season. The Rams travel to Arabia Mountain Friday looking to snap that streak. The Rams’ last true road victory came in 2017 at Shiloh.
The amount of losses in a row for Alcovy. The Tigers’ last win came against Salem 23-20, their Friday night opponent. In their nine-game losing streak, the Tigers have been out-scored 270-59. 42 of their points, however, have come in their previous two games against Eastside and Rockdale County.
40
Rockdale County and Heritage football will meet for the 40th time on Friday night. The series began in 1978 and has been uninterrupted since 1984. The Bulldogs won the inaugural meeting 17-6, but trail the Patriots in the series 24-15.