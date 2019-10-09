THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
THURSDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Grovetown at Alcovy
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Salem at Druid Hills
Heritage at Greenbrier
Woodward Academy at Eastside
SATURDAY’S GAMES
2:30 p.m.
Archer at Newton
BYE
Rockdale County
BY THE NUMBERS
Newton football will play host to Archer on Saturday afternoon looking to defeat the Tigers for the first time in program history. The Rams are 0-3 all-time against the Tigers with their closest game coming in 2017, 20-19. The Rams lost to Archer 40-14 last season.
Heritage football is in search of their third win all-time against Greenbrier this Friday when they travel to face the Wolfpack to begin Region 3-AAAAAA play. The Patriots defeated the Wolfpack in both 2016 and 2017 before losing last season 21-10 at home.
Salem football has lost six games in a row dating back to last season’s playoff loss. The Seminoles will travel to face Druid Hills this Friday, a team they have defeated in each of the past two seasons. The Seminoles last loss to Druid Hills in 2016, 16-9.
11
Eastside football won its 11th consecutive Region 4-AAAA game last Friday night, a streak that dates back to 2017. The Eagles’ last region loss came at Woodward Academy 28-21. After defeating Woodward in 2018, the Eagles will play host to the War Eagles this Friday at Sharp Stadium.
19
Alcovy football is 0-19 in its last 19 region contests dating back to 2015. The Tigers’ last region win came against Lakeside-Atlanta 15-12 on October, 2, 2015. The Tigers are 0-15 in region play since joining Region 3-AAAAAA in 2016.