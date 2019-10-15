THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Eastside at Salem
Evans at Heritage
South Gwinnett at Rockdale
Alcovy at Lakeside
BYE
Newton
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Alcovy hasn’t won two or more region games in a season since 2013. After defeating Grovetown 28-21 last Friday night for their first region win in four years, the Tigers will look to win their second Friday at Lakeside. The Tigers last started 2-0 in region play in 2011.
3
Eastside reached the three-loss mark in regular season play for the first time since 2015 last Friday in a 49-7 loss. The Eagles have not lost more than three regular season games in a season since 2013.
5
In five of Heritage’s six games in 2019, either the Patriots, or their opponent have failed to score a point. The Patriots have shut out Salem, Arabia Mountain and Greenbrier and have been shut out against Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy and Rockdale County.
13
Rockdale County has lost its last 13 meetings against South Gwinnett dating back to 1989. The Bulldogs last defeated the Comets in 1988, 13-0. The Bulldogs, who lead the all-time series 12-11, will host the Comets Friday night.
33
Salem running back Willis Sheppard rushed the ball 33 times for a career-high 239 yards last Friday against Druid Hills. Sheppard’s 33 carries, 239 yards and four touchdowns were all career-highs for the sophomore.