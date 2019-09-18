THE RUNDOWN

A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

7:30 p.m.

Salem at Hampton

North Clayton at Eastside

Newton at Buford

Arabia Mountain at Heritage

BYE

Rockdale County

Alcovy

BY THE NUMBERS 

2

Heritage has been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since 2000. The Patriots were held scoreless by No. 1 ranked Eagle’s Landing Chrsitian Academy in Week 3 and Rockdale county in Week 4.

3

Newton football is in search of its first victory against a Top 10 ranked opponent in three years when it travels to No. 2 ranked Buford Friday night. The last time the Rams defeated a Top 5 ranked program was five years ago against Valdosta in the first round of the playoffs.

4

Salem has lost four games in a row dating back to last season. The Seminoles fell to Alcovy 41-2 last Friday night to run their 2019 record to 0-3. The Seminoles’ last victory came in 2018 against North Clayton.

5

Rockdale County has won five games in a row dating back to last season for the first time since 2009. Their 4-0 start to the season marks their best since 1987. The Bulldogs reached the feat with a 16-0 shutout victory over Heritage last Friday.

6

A victory Friday night against North Clayton would mark six straight region-opening victories for Eastside football dating back to 2014. A victory would also give the Eagles a 10-game winning streak in region play dating back to 2017.

