THE RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Salem at Hampton
North Clayton at Eastside
Newton at Buford
Arabia Mountain at Heritage
BYE
Rockdale County
Alcovy
BY THE NUMBERS
2
Heritage has been shutout in back-to-back games for the first time since 2000. The Patriots were held scoreless by No. 1 ranked Eagle’s Landing Chrsitian Academy in Week 3 and Rockdale county in Week 4.
3
Newton football is in search of its first victory against a Top 10 ranked opponent in three years when it travels to No. 2 ranked Buford Friday night. The last time the Rams defeated a Top 5 ranked program was five years ago against Valdosta in the first round of the playoffs.
4
Salem has lost four games in a row dating back to last season. The Seminoles fell to Alcovy 41-2 last Friday night to run their 2019 record to 0-3. The Seminoles’ last victory came in 2018 against North Clayton.
5
Rockdale County has won five games in a row dating back to last season for the first time since 2009. Their 4-0 start to the season marks their best since 1987. The Bulldogs reached the feat with a 16-0 shutout victory over Heritage last Friday.
6
A victory Friday night against North Clayton would mark six straight region-opening victories for Eastside football dating back to 2014. A victory would also give the Eagles a 10-game winning streak in region play dating back to 2017.