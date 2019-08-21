THE

RUNDOWN

A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:

FRIDAY’S GAMES

7:30 p.m.

Salem at Heritage

Rockdale at Eagle’s Landing

Newton vs Alcovy

Eastside at Ola

BY THE NUMBERS

2

The amount of wins Salem head coach Jarrett Laws has against Heritage head coach Corey Johnson in three career meetings. The Seminoles defeated the Patriots 22-16 last season. Johnson will attempt to tie the record up at 2-2 with a victory Friday night.

4

The amount of victories Rockdale County needs to reach 300 in its program’s history. The Bulldogs have not won four or more games in a season since 2014 and will look to do so under second-year head coach Jamie Baldwin.

5

The current winning streak held by Newton over cross-town rival Alcovy. The Rams began the streak in 2012 and will look to win its sixth straight over the Tigers on Friday night.

9

The current ranking held by Eastside in Class AAAA. After reaching the Elite 8 in 2018 and finishing with a 12-1 record, the Eagles begin the season ranked 9th. They are the only ranked team in the NewRock area.

13

The amount of consecutive season-openers Eastside has won. The Eagles won their 13th straight opener last season against Ola, 42-17 and will look to push its streak to 14 on Friday night.

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

Stay Informed