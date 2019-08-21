THE
RUNDOWN
A quick look at this week’s high school football in the Rockdale and Newton county areas:
FRIDAY’S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Salem at Heritage
Rockdale at Eagle’s Landing
Newton vs Alcovy
Eastside at Ola
BY THE NUMBERS
2
The amount of wins Salem head coach Jarrett Laws has against Heritage head coach Corey Johnson in three career meetings. The Seminoles defeated the Patriots 22-16 last season. Johnson will attempt to tie the record up at 2-2 with a victory Friday night.
4
The amount of victories Rockdale County needs to reach 300 in its program’s history. The Bulldogs have not won four or more games in a season since 2014 and will look to do so under second-year head coach Jamie Baldwin.
5
The current winning streak held by Newton over cross-town rival Alcovy. The Rams began the streak in 2012 and will look to win its sixth straight over the Tigers on Friday night.
9
The current ranking held by Eastside in Class AAAA. After reaching the Elite 8 in 2018 and finishing with a 12-1 record, the Eagles begin the season ranked 9th. They are the only ranked team in the NewRock area.
13
The amount of consecutive season-openers Eastside has won. The Eagles won their 13th straight opener last season against Ola, 42-17 and will look to push its streak to 14 on Friday night.