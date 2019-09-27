CONYERS -- Rockdale County head girls flag football coach Mike White knew his team would be more prepared in their second career game against Salem.
He was right.
Trailing by five points in the second half, the Bulldogs out-scored the Seminoles 12-0 down the stretch to pull away with their first ever victory in the newly formed league, 19-12.
The Thomas sisters, Toree and Kierstyn, each scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs while Niamya Beasley capped the scoring for the hosts.
After jumping out to a quick 6-0 lead on their second possession of the game, a costly turnover by the Seminoles late in the first half surrendered their lead to the Bulldogs.
Toree Thomas intercepted a Seminoles pass attempt and returned it for a touchdown. Bulldogs quarterback Beasley tacked on two points thanks to a successful conversion to give the hosts a 7-6 lead at halftime.
The Bulldogs’ lead was short lived, however, after Allayah Delugo gave the Seminoles a 12-7 lead early in the second half.
With both teams in search of their first win of the season, it was the Bulldogs who capitalized down the stretch. Beasley scored her first touchdown of the game, as did Kierstyn Thomas. Both conversions failed for the Bulldogs, but their 19-12 lead held at the final horn.
Rockdale improves to 1-1 on the season while Salem falls to 0-2. Both teams are chasing first-place Heritage (2-0), who has defeated both the Seminoles and Bulldogs to open the season.