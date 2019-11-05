The current classifications as they know it for three local Rockdale and Newton County schools are unofficially a thing of the past, the Georgia High School Association announced Tuesday in its reclassification plans.
The current 2019-20 school year will mark the end of the current region alignments across the state for high school sports and no local schools were affected more by the GHSA’s proposed realignments than Rockdale County, Eastside and Salem.
After joining the newly-formed Class AAAAAAA back in 2016, Rockdale County is set to leave the state’s largest classification next year and will join Class AAAAAA, where they spent the 2012-15 school years.
The Bulldogs are now the second-largest Class AAAAAA program in the state.
Eastside, the only local school making the move into a higher classification, is headed to Class AAAAA, ending an eight-year run in Class AAAA including this school year. Eastside has never been a member of Class AAAAA.
The final team affected by Tuesday’s reclassification plans is Salem, who after spending the past 19 years as either a member of Class AAAA or Class AAAAA, is headed to Class AAA for the first time since 1999.
Salem fits into the projected 56-school AAA classification by one school. As it stands today, Salem is the largest Class AAA program in the state with a 1,191 enrollment. Upson-Lee, the smallest school in the new Class AAAA, finished its count with 1,192.
The Seminoles will have the option of either playing up in Class AAAA, or remaining in Class AAA.
As for Newton, Heritage and Alcovy, classification changes were not made. Newton will remain in the state’s largest classification while both Heritage and Alcovy will remain in Class AAAAAA.
CLASS AAAAAAA
Newton High School
CLASS AAAAAA
Rockdale County High School
Heritage High School
Alcovy High School
CLASS AAAAA
Eastside High School
CLASS AAA
Salem High School