urgent Three Newton Rams earn All-Region 4-AAAAAAA softball honors From Staff Reports Oct 31, 2021

Newton's Kyla Stroud rounds home and scores a run during the Rams' sweep of Shiloh in 2019. Colin Hubbard

Three Newton Rams softball players earned All-Region 4-AAAAAAA honors from the region's softball coaches. Elle Standard was on the all-region team at pitcher, and she was joined by fellow Rams standouts Kyla Stroud and Hayden Pearson.
