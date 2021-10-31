1M9A2914.jpg
Newton’s Kyla Stroud rounds home and scores a run during the Rams’ sweep of Shiloh in 2019.

 Colin Hubbard

Three Newton Rams softball players earned All-Region 4-AAAAAAA honors from the region’s softball coaches.

Elle Standard was on the all-region team at pitcher, and she was joined by fellow Rams standouts Kyla Stroud and Hayden Pearson.

