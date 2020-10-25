Three Newton High runners placed in the top 20 over the weekend in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Cross Country Championships at the International Horse Park in Conyers.
In the boys race, the Rams’ Kenton George was 17th in 18 minutes, 55 seconds and Amari Hampton was 19th in 19:41. Their finishes helped Newton to fifth in the team standings.
Newton’s Joana Godinez took 17th in the girls race in 25:18.
