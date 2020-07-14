Three Oxford Emory teams were named as 2019-20 Academic Teams of the Year by the National Junior College Athletic Association, which recognized 27 teams from all divisions.
Oxford Emory had three teams, an NJCAA-best, receive the honor. The recipients were women's golf, men's soccer and men's basketball.
The women's golf team finished the season with a 3.86 GPA, which was the highest in women's golf program history and the highest among all Oxford Emory varsity sports this year. Men's soccer earned this honor by finishing with a 3.63 GPA and men's basketball had a 3.53 GPA, which was the highest men's basketball grade point average in school history.
This is the seventh year in a row in which all varsity sports finished with higher than a 3.0 team GPA. Also all of the varsity teams finished with over a 3.5 team GPA.
