LAWRENCEVILLE -- A two-point deficit with 6:25 remaining in the second quarter was as close as Alcovy could get to host Discovery Tuesday night in a 76-68 loss to the Titans.
Behind hot shooting from the outside from several Titans - including six three-pointers from Discovery senior London Riley - the hosts built a 24-point lead late in the third quarter before hanging on down the stretch with several starters removed.
“We made some mistakes,” Alcovy head coach Mack Hardwick said. “We respect what Discovery can do, but in all honesty, we beat ourselves tonight. It was more internal than it was Discovery’s play.”
One key internal role that played into Alcovy’s loss to the Titans tuesday night was the absence of leading scorer Oliver Gerard, who after scoring just two points in the first half, did not leave the bench in the second half.
Hardwick said after the game that it was a coach's decision to remove Gerard from the game.
“We had some issues that we needed to resolve,” Hardwick said. “Until we resolve those issues, it’s necessary that we talk before he can get back out there.”
The Titans connected on nine three-pointers in the first half, five of which were buried by Riley. The senior scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half and helped give the hosts an 11-point advantage at the break, 34-23.
Tre Howze entered halftime as Alcovy’s leading scorer with seven points, all of which were scored in the second quarter. Qua Bennamon and Dylan Driver each had six points.
Looking to cut into Discovery’s lead in the third quarter, the Tigers trimmed the deficit to seven points, 34-27 thanks to a Driver putback layup, but quickly watched the lead swell up to 11 points on back-to-back scores from the Titans.
The Titans went on to out-score the Tigers 29-18 in the third quarter with eight different players scoring the ball for Discovery.
Trailing Discovery by 21 points heading into the fourth quarter, the Tigers showed fight down the stretch and cut the deficit to single digits late thanks to great play from Jamal Donahue, Avion Young and Bennamon, but their rally fell short.
Hardwick was happy to see his team show a lot of fight in the final eight minutes.
“I always like the fight,” Hardwick said. “The boys that we have this year are always going to fight. We did the exact same thing against Eastside down by 17. At the end of the day, I appreciate the growth and maturation of (Bennamon). He’s really been developing for us.”
Bennaman led the way with a season-high 20 points for the Tigers while Howze scored 14 and Driver scored 12 to pair with 12 rebounds. Young finished with 10 points while Donahue chipped in with eight.