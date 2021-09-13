When the Rockdale County football players and coaches emerged at the high school campus late Friday night, they were met with an eye-catching scene.
The celebration of a 31-29 win over Westside-Macon earlier in the evening was in full force — and long overdue. The thrilling victory, featuring a late onside kick and game-winning touchdown, snapped a 13-game losing streak and was the program’s first win since Sept. 13, 2019 under late head coach Jamie Baldwin.
“Everybody was elated, it was like we won the Super Bowl,” first-year Rockdale head coach Lee Hannah said of his first win at the school. “We got back for the school tradition of having the bus driver blow the horn and parents blow the horns. But when we got back, there were streamers, balloons, music blasting, apple cider like it’s champagne pouring on kids and coaches. This was all about the kids. We needed that.”
The victory serves as a sign that things are looking up at Rockdale, which endured a worse 2020 than most. The Bulldogs were impacted by attrition when Rockdale Schools initially canceled the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, then they went 0-5 in the shortened season that was cobbled together because schools in the Rockdale County system lost their region games and playoff eligibility. That wasn’t even the hardest part of 2020. Baldwin, the school’s beloved head coach, died unexpectedly in July, 2020.
Needing a positive in a meaningful game, the young Bulldogs got it last Friday after losing their first two games against Arabia Mountain and Salem.
“It means a lot (to get a win),” Hannah said. “From where we came from, and I continue to speak about this, the kids are buying in and doing it the right way. We had some adversity. We had three starters out with internal discipline and they didn’t travel. The quarterback we had, a freshman, he won the game for us with two rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns. It was his first time in a varsity football game. This time last year he was at Conyers Middle School.”
That quarterback, Malik Brightwell, and his teammates engineered quite the victory against Westside (1-1), which entered the game as a 28-point favorite in the statewide computer Maxwell Ratings. Georgia High School Football Daily ranked Rockdale’s victory as its biggest upset in the state last week.
It took a little magic to pull off the stunner, beginning with Danny Elrod's onside kick in the final two minutes that Najiib Anderson recovered to give his team a chance. Moments later, with a little more than a minute left, Brightwell hit Antonio Hardge for a go-ahead, 60-yard touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs then hung on as Westside missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
“Even the kids that had been with the program a couple of years told me, ‘Coach, in the past, we would have put our heads down and given up,’” Hannah said. “And they didn’t do that.”
Brightwell, in his varsity debut, completed 16 of 20 passes for 265 yards and rushed 11 times for 105 yards, accounting for four TDs. Hardge had six catches for 150 yards and two scores, and Anderson had three catches for 39 yards while also playing well on defense. Freshmen defensive linemen Tyreik Willoughby (nine tackles, two for losses) and Jusden Culpepper (seven tackles, two sacks) stepped up and were pivotal in the team’s success.
“We’re doing it with young kids,” Hannah said.
Rockdale gets an extra week to enjoy the breakthrough victory with a bye this Friday before returning Sept. 24 with a Region 3-AAAAAA game against Alcovy.
“I hope we can ride this wave into region play,” Hannah said.
The Bulldogs have a goal of reaching the state playoffs for the first time since 2014 under previous head coach Venson Elder, an aggressive goal for a program with only one winning season in the last dozen years. The COVID-impacted 2020 season dealt a big blow to the team, but it is back on an upward track that began with improvements in Baldwin’s two seasons leading the program.
Rockdale is in a six-team region, so a couple of 3-AAAAAA wins should be enough to get to the playoffs. After the region opener with Alcovy (0-2), the Bulldogs have a non-region game with McDonough, followed by the region stretch run against rival Heritage (0-2), Grovetown (1-2), Evans (4-0) and Lakeside-Evans (0-3).
“Everybody tells me I’m two years away (from the playoffs), but these seniors don’t have two years,” Hannah said. “It’s got to be now.”
