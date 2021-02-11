Troy Hoff is departing Eastside after a successful run as head football coach.
Hoff was announced Thursday night as the new head coach at Woodstock, where he replaces Brett Budde. Budde, Woodstock’s coach since 2010, had a 3-7 record each of the past three seasons.
“There are no words to describe what Eastside High school means to me and my family,” Hoff posted on social media. “When you put your heart and soul into something for 16 years, it’s more than just a job. For me and my family #WeBleedGREEN is and always will represent something special in our life.”
Hoff also thanked principal Jeff Cher, his coaching staff and his players in his farewell message.
Hoff’s final Eastside team went 10-3 and reached last season’s state quarterfinals. His final five teams made the state playoffs, including a 2018 team that went 12-1 and won the region title.
He had a 51-17-1 record at Eastside.
