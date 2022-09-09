The Rockdale County Bulldogs improved to 5-5 on the softball season, and 3-2 in Region 3-AAAAAA, with an 18-0 win over Mundy's Mill on Wednesday, and a 15-3 victory over Jonesboro on Thursday.
In Wednesday's game, Gabby Lloyd was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, Laila Wood was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Alismaret Salom-Maceira was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Wood struck out 11 in three innings in the circle.
On Thursday, the Bulldogs benefitted from 12 walks or hit batters, and four errors — they only had three total hits. Wood led the way with a two-run, inside-the-park home run to end the game thanks to the mercy rule.
"It has been fun to see the girls have some success," said Bulldog coach Frank Vashaw, whose team already has its most wins in a season since 2018. "But we still have a way to go to get consistent. The last three weeks should be a great test."
The Bulldogs travel to Jonesboro and Woodward Academy next week, before returning home to host Forest Park next Thursday.
