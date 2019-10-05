NCAA Football: Georgia at Tennessee
Oct 5, 2019; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) misses a pass as he was defended by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes (27) and defensive back Richard LeCounte (2) at Neyland Stadium.

 Bryan Lynn

KNOXVILLE — Starting at cornerback Saturday night for No. 3 Georgia, Eric Stokes recorded three tackles including his first career sack in a 43-14 victory at Tennessee.

The former Eastside standout managed to force a fumble of Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer on his sack that came with 4:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. The play resulted In Georgia’s final touchdown of the night, a Tae Crowder 60-yard scoop-and-score.

Stokes, who entered the game with three passes defended on the season, matched his season total with three against the Volunteers. His three pass breakups matched a career high for a single game after recording three in a victory over Missouri last season.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.