KNOXVILLE — Starting at cornerback Saturday night for No. 3 Georgia, Eric Stokes recorded three tackles including his first career sack in a 43-14 victory at Tennessee.
The former Eastside standout managed to force a fumble of Tennessee quarterback Brian Maurer on his sack that came with 4:39 remaining in the fourth quarter. The play resulted In Georgia’s final touchdown of the night, a Tae Crowder 60-yard scoop-and-score.
Stokes, who entered the game with three passes defended on the season, matched his season total with three against the Volunteers. His three pass breakups matched a career high for a single game after recording three in a victory over Missouri last season.
Eric Stokes, a former @EastsideFB standout, can add this play to his highlight reel while playing CB at UGA. @scoreatlanta @Coach_THoff pic.twitter.com/DOd5GdXDhe— Colin Hubbard (@ColinHubbard22) October 6, 2019