For the first time in his career, UGA redshirt sophomore cornerback Eric Stokes was named to the 2019 AP All-SEC second team roster Monday afternoon after turning in a great overall season in the Bulldogs’ secondary.
Stokes, an Eastside graduate, played in all 13 games for the Bulldogs in 2019 and recorded 35 tackles, one sack and eight pass breakups.
Named a full-time starter at cornerback this season for the Bulldogs, Stokes recorded a career-high seven tackles in a win against Auburn and matched a career-high in pass breakups in one game with three in a win against Tennessee. Stokes also recorded his first career sack this season against the Volunteers.