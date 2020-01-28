CLEMSON, S.C. --- Competing for the first time since last May after sustaining a season-ending injury during practice, former Newton track standout and current UGA star Elija Godwin was back out on the track for the Bulldogs in their indoor season-opener over the Weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational.
Godwin, with the help of teammates Matthew Boling, Johannes Erm and Caleb Cavanaugh won the 400-meter relay with a time of 3:11.42 before going on to finish in the Top 5 of the 60-meter dash. Competing in the event for the first time, Godwin took fifth with a time of 6.78.
Godwin was injured when he backed into a stationary javelin that was resting implanted in the ground. He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he underwent surgery. Godwin made a full recovery and was later named the SEC Co-Freshman Runner of the Year for his great work on the track.
