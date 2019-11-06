Isaiah Miller had a night to remember for UNC-Greensboro, not for his final stat line, but for two of his 13 points scored in an 83-50 victory over North Carolina A&T.
Miller, known for his vicious dunks, caught an inbounds pass and slammed it home. Hours later, Miller was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 list with the No. 1 play of the night.
The former Eastside and Newton standout finished his night with 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and stole three passes in the 33-point victory on the opening night of college basketball.
