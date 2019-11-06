twitter-In-Stream_Wide___Screen Shot 2019-03-20 at 2.56.30 AM.png

UNC Greensboro's Isaiah Miller. (Photo: UNCG Athletics)

Isaiah Miller had a night to remember for UNC-Greensboro, not for his final stat line, but for two of his 13 points scored in an 83-50 victory over North Carolina A&T. 

Miller, known for his vicious dunks, caught an inbounds pass and slammed it home. Hours later, Miller was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 list with the No. 1 play of the night. 

The former Eastside and Newton standout finished his night with 13 points on 5 of 12 shooting. He also grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and stole three passes in the 33-point victory on the opening night of college basketball. 

Tags

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.