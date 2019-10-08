GREENSBORO, N.C. – UNC Greensboro junior guard Isaiah Miller has been named Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year while the Spartans check in at No. 2 in both the coaches and media polls, the league has announced. Additionally, both Miller and senior forward James Dickey have been named to the Preseason All-SoCon Team.
Miller, who is the reigning SoCon Defensive Player of the Year and the conference’s lone returning first-team selection from last season, had a breakout campaign in 2018-19. Offensively, Miller was ninth in the league in points per game (15.3) while collecting nine 20-point performances. On the defensive side, the Covington, Ga., native smashed the program’s single-season steals record with 104. It was the second-most steals by any player in SoCon history.
The six-foot guard finished in the top five nationally in both total steals and steals per game (2.89).
Miller is joined on the Preseason All-SoCon Team by Dickey, who enters his senior season just 14 blocks away from moving into second place in career blocks in school history. Last season, the 6-foot-10 forward from Raleigh, N.C., averaged 8.1 rebounds and 7.7 points per game while blocking a total of 56 shots.