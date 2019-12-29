5dfc5a9a4d82b.image.jpg
Heritage's James White is leading the NewRock area in scoring at 22.8 points-per-game. 

 Staff Photo: Colin Hubbard

1) James White, Heritage, 22.8 ppg (15 games)

2) Caleb Byrd, Newton, 22.3 ppg (15 games)

3) Myles Rice, Eastside, 21.9 ppg (15 games)

4) RJ Noord, Heritage, 20.3 ppg (15 games)

5) Kevin Sesberry, Rockdale, 17.3 ppg (18 games)

