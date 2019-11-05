CONYERS — For a Heritage team built on running the football, it was their passing game that stole the show Monday night in the Conyers Cup Championship against Salem.
Senior quarterback Tatyanna Washington tossed a season-high four touchdown passes, two to Nikki Roland, and helped lead the Patriots to a rout of the Seminoles 33-0 to nab the inaugural girls flag football title.
“I couldn’t ask for a better team,” Washington said. “I have Kristyn (Goshay). She has speed and can catch. Sade (Harrell), she’s taller than everyone else and can snag it. My blockers, those are the ones that saved me. This is my last year and I’m happy that I got to spend it with some amazing people. I just loved it.”
Washington’s first touchdown pass of the night went to the speedy Goshay, who out-ran the defense for a long score. Running back Zaria Davis converted the extra point for the Patriots, giving them an early 7-0 lead.
Following a Celeania Rollerson interception on defense, Washington and the Patriots wasted no time in scoring again. Washington dropped back and found a wide-open Roland, who flew past the Seminoles defense en route to the end zone.
With time winding down in the first half, the Patriots lined up with five seconds remaining and scored at the buzzer. Washington found Harrell in the back right corner of the end zone for the score to give the Patriots a commanding 20-0 halftime lead.
Eight minutes into the second half, Washington tossed her fourth and final touchdown of the night to Roland on fourth-and-goal. Roland caught the pass five yards short of the end zone before making a Seminole miss.
“That last week against Rockdale, them rushing (Washington) had her a little shaken up,” Heritage head coach Brianna Patton said. “I think she lost a little confidence, but we all believed in her. She stepped up and delivered.”
Leading 26-0, in stepped backup quarterback Journey Cartledge, who on her first pass attempt of the game, threw a deep pass to her left. With the ball up for grabs, Heritage’s Maya Owens out-jumped the Seminole defense, caught the pass and spun her way into the end zone for a touchdown.
The score with roughly eight minutes remaining ended the game with the Patriots leading five five touchdowns.
Heritage’s dominant performance against the Seminoles capped a 5-0 regular season for the Patriots, who out-scored their opponents 114-18. In the Patriots’ last three games, they did not allow a point.
“It’s a special group of girls and it’s been a great season,” Patton said. “To do it unbeaten and to win the way that we did, they executed everything that we’ve been working on in practice. I’m glad that I was able to coach them.”
The Conyers Cup title does not end the season for the Patriots, however. With the victory, the Patriots will now travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the Atlanta Falcons, to complete in a tournament with other champions around the state. The tournament is scheduled for Dec. 18.