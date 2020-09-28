When Rockdale County Public Schools superintendent Terry Oatts reversed his decision postponing fall high school sports seasons to the spring, it gave local athletes a chance to resume activities alongside other surrounding counties.
Unfortunately, a simple restart on the brink of October is complex.
High school football teams that had Heritage, Rockdale County and Salem on the schedule have replaced them by now. The Rockdale schools’ region colleagues have proceeded with their schedules in softball and volleyball.
While building a somewhat normal fall sports schedule in the spring would have been virtually impossible, rebuilding one in late September and early October is feasible. It’s just not easy.
But the county’s coaches and athletic directors are working hard for their athletes, who were devastated since Aug. 7, when Oatts announced his plan to move fall sports seasons to the spring. On Sept. 10, Oatts permitted fall sports conditioning to resume, a sign he may walk back his decision on postponing to the spring.
On Sept. 23, Oatts revealed softball, volleyball and cross country teams could resume competition the week of Sept. 28, and football teams could resume games the week of Oct. 12.
A resumption so late wasn’t ideal, but the three local high schools won’t turn down an opportunity to compete after the COVID-19 pandemic already wiped out their spring sports seasons.
“Although we are all very excited to get back out on the field and court to play games, it's very complicated from a scheduling standpoint, considering this late time of the season,” Rockdale athletic director Chad Suddeth said. “Our first priority is getting our athletes acclimated, fit and prepared to compete safely. Next, we discovered it to be pretty challenging to schedule opponents, considering most schools do not have available play dates. Our region neighbors did a good job of making some accommodations to get our teams back into region play, and we are very thankful for that.
“With all that our kids have been through over the last few months, we're just happy to have a chance to play. This has been a crazy year and we are going to make the best of it. We are ready to give our kids some positive memories. That's really what it's all about. We're gonna find a way to make it happen.”
Football lost the most out of the season’s delay because region games are tough to make up and opponents already revamped their schedules with the assumption Rockdale schools weren’t having a fall season. The three Rockdale schools will play each other, and will look for non-region games — Suddeth said Rockdale is looking for three more football games with a non-region schedule starting on Oct. 23. Because region play is out, the state playoffs aren’t an option for Rockdale football program.
Things worked out slightly better in softball and volleyball. Suddeth said his school is attempting to squeeze in its region softball games before Oct. 16, the last play date allowed by the Georgia High School Association. The Bulldogs’ volleyball team will attempt to play matches before Oct. 17, when the region will allow it to enter the region tournament as a No. 5/6 seed.
With the important region and state meets still ahead, the cross country teams won’t see their postseason fate impacted as much by the delay. They just need to find races in preparation for region.
“Our coaches are scrambling to add a few games,” Salem athletic director Jarrod Davis wrote The Citizen in an email late last week. “We are uncertain if softball and volleyball can get in the region/area tournaments so they will be trying to schedule as many as the can. (Football) Coach (Jarrett) Laws has been on the phone to try and schedule in the county and outside of county games. Our hope is to schedule at least five or six games and at the same time setting up Senior Night recognition.”
